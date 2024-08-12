Longtime far-left activist is advising Kamala Harris on how to tackle immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris has attempted to portray herself as a someone who will be tough on illegal immigration now that she is at the top of the Democratic ticket for this year's election, despite years of stating and supporting the opposite.

The flip-flopping has also been in response to the historic border crisis starting under President Joe Biden's watch, which was kick-started by his policies, and continued as Harris was charged with stemming the flow of illegal immigrants from the Northern Triangle countries.

While Harris is trying to convince voters she will do the opposite of what she has advocated for, Politico recently revealed a longtime open borders activist is an adviser to Harris on the hot-button issue.

'Mayorkas understands intuitively what America at its best stands for...'

Frank Sharry advised the United Kingdom's Labour Party on how to respond to attack's from the nation's Conservative Party about its own immigration problem. The Conservative Party did not follow through on its promise to crack down on immigration and has since been voted out of power. The Labour Party is moving ahead with its version of immigration now that it is in charge.

Sharry has applauded the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous approach to the border, which has resulted in millions of illegal immigrants being able to enter the United States and cause strain on an already-overburdened immigration system.

When it was announced Alejandro Mayorkas would lead the Department of Homeland Security, Sharry said he was the right man to "undo Trump’s cruelties, advance fair and humane policies, and deliver on the bold change the American people strongly support. An architect of the popular and successful DACA program, the Cuban-born son of a Holocaust survivor, and a refugee himself, Mayorkas understands intuitively what America at its best stands for and how these values need to be operationalized in law, regulation and policy."

At the start of the Biden-Harris administration, Sharry told C-SPAN he believed the new president has "the right idea, the right vision, the right strategy. What's going to be complicated is that they've inherited such a mess" from the Trump administration.

Shortly after Sharry made those comments, the southern and northern borders of the United States started to see a historic rise in illegal immigration that has lasted for years.

