Police say protesters might be responsible for maggots found in breakfast dishes of delegates at Democratic Convention

Some delegates attending the Democratic National Convention were horrified to report finding maggots in their breakfast dishes, and the FBI has launched an investigation.

The mortifying incident was reported at the Fairmont Chicago Hotel, according to a hotel spokesman.

'Ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy.'

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” said Haley Robles to WGN-TV. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.”

A delegate from Indiana said the hotel staff did a good job of improvising after the discovery.

“They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes,” said Tracy Boyd. “I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership."

A statement from law enforcement officials providing DNC security released a statement about the incident.

Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building (200 block of North Columbus Drive) and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food. The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Delegates from Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana are staying at the Fairmount hotel. Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of the transportation department, spoke at the hotel on Wednesday.

“All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy,” read a statement from Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga.

The New York Post noted that anti-Israel protesters had previously released maggots at a hotel hosting delegates with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protesters took credit for the attack and also admitted to pulling a fire alarm ahead of Netanyahu's speech.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!