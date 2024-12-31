Male, 36, allegedly grabs 3-year-old boy by the arm in broad-daylight kidnapping attempt — but family dog isn't having it

A 36-year-old male allegedly grabbed a 3-year-old boy by the arm in a broad-daylight kidnapping attempt in Florida over the weekend — but a dog put a stop to it.

Ron Lee Klein Jr. entered a family’s fenced-in back yard through a gate at the back of their home around noon Saturday, WFLA-TV reported, citing a St. Petersburg Police Department affidavit.

When Klein allegedly grabbed the 3-year-old by the arm and tried to pick him up, a barking dog confronted Klein, the station said, citing the affidavit.

The barking alerted someone near the child, who began running after Klein and yelling at him, WFLA reported, citing the affidavit.

Klein let go of the toddler and fled the area, the station said, citing investigators — and St. Petersburg police in the area located and arrested Klein.

Klein is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and trespassing to an enclosed area of a dwelling, WFLA said, citing the affidavit. The station said he's being held without bond.

How are people reacting?

As you might guess, commenters under WTVT-TV's Facebook post about the incident are praising the dog.

"So thankful the child has been saved! Thanks to the family dog. The family must be praising God! I hope this guy, doesn’t get to see the light of day!" one commenter declared.

"How terrifying," another user said. "So glad the dog was there with him."

"Get that dog a steak!" another commenter exclaimed.

"That's incredible!" another user stated. "Dogs can be such loyal protectors. It's amazing how instinctual their behavior can be in dangerous situations."

"Keep him off the streets! Good dog!!!" another commenter declared.

"Dogs are absolutely the best!!" another user noted.

