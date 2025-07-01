Mall shoplifter actually jumps from 2nd level trying to evade police. His bright idea is no medal-winner.

Houston police said a few officers were working extra jobs at the Galleria mall two weekends ago when they got a call about a theft suspect, KRIV-TV reported.

Police said officers spotted the suspect and tried to detain him, the station said.

'Wherever you go or whatever you try, they're going to catch you.'

"I saw this man sprinting and cops chasing after him," Martyn Norris, who saw the whole scene playing out, told KRIV.

But the suspect chose a getaway route officers had no interest in mimicking.

You see, there's an ice skating rink on the mall's first floor — and the suspect was on the second floor.

You guessed it.

Norris told the station the suspect actually yelled, "Come get me!" — and then for some reason that even the suspect may not have yet determined, he jumped from the second floor overhang down to the ice rink.

"He jumped straight down, tried to land," Norris added to KRIV, "and when he hit the ice, his legs literally went out from under him — they snapped."

There is video out there of the actual jump and landing, but the following news video doesn't show that — just the aftermath.

In the unedited video, the man's feet shoot out away from his body as he hits the ice; his left foot and ankle appear dislocated and flop freely from his lower leg as he attempts to move.

KPRC-TV reported that the man was taken to a hospital with "serious injuries" — and also was charged with theft and evading police.

His identity has not been released, KRIV said.

"Please think twice because this is one of the most heavily populated police areas ever," Norris noted to KRIV. "Wherever you go or whatever you try, they're going to catch you."

