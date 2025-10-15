Man opens fire on armed suspected intruder — outside neighbor's home: 'We've always told people not to mess around down here'

Authorities responded to a call about a suspicious person just before 11 p.m. Monday in Grover, North Carolina, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A homeowner in the 100 block of Mallard Drive went outside after noticing lights on in an adjacent home that was being remodeled, officials said.

'We’ll do what we have to do to protect our homes.'

The homeowner knew that lights shouldn’t be on in the home and suspected a break-in, officials said.

Soon the homeowner saw a male wearing a yellow sweatshirt carrying something, officials said. The homeowner confronted the male, who responded by shooting at the homeowner, officials said.

The homeowner was not shot but called 911, officials said.

A second neighbor heard the gunshots and came outside to check on the commotion, officials said.

This neighbor also encountered the male subject, and the neighbor shot at him after it appeared that the male was about to open fire at the neighbor, officials said.

The male suspect ran away and fled in an Audi, officials said.

“We’ve always told people not to mess around down here because we’ll do what we have to do to protect our homes,” Clayton Campbell, who lives on Mallard Drive, told WBTV-TV. “And the people who came messing around last night realized we weren’t playing when we said that.”

The sheriff's office said it didn't have confirmation that anyone was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.

“Last night could have went different," Campbell added to WBTV. "Nobody was hurt from our end, so that’s all that matters."

Officials said a search for those who were inside the Audi continues.

Those with information about this case can call the sheriff’s office at 704-484-4822 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-8477, officials said, adding that all tip submissions through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

