Man who is about to interview Biden says media has to explain how dangerous Trump is

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos told "The View" on Wednesday that he believes the mainstream media needs to do a better job at explaining how unprecedented and dangerous former President Donald Trump is to the United States.

Stephanopoulos made the remarks ahead of a sit-down interview with President Joe Biden, an effort to jump-start his failing campaign after he failed to reassure the country that he is coherent during last week's debate with Trump.

Host Joy Behar lamented how Trump is beating Biden in nearly every swing-state poll, especially after the debate.

"I think there’s a lot of reasons for it, but really, I think the most important thing that people should understand about this election is how far from normal it is. We have never had a former president, a presidential candidate, who was impeached and then indicted for trying to overturn an election. Never, in all of our history. We’ve never had a former president, a presidential candidate, who lies about the election that he lost," said Stephanopoulos.

"We’ve never had a former president or presidential candidate who refuses to pledge to accept the results of the next election if he lost. You know, the peaceful transfer of power is the most fundamental tenet of our democracy," he continued. "Refusing to accept it, I think, is un-American. I believe it’s unconstitutional. And I think it’s the job of the media to put that into context."

Stephanopoulos was communications director for former President Bill Clinton.

Stephanopoulos' interview with Biden will not be aired live. Instead, portions of it will air on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on “World News Tonight with David Muir," with the full interview airing Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

The interview is being seen, even by Biden, as a make-or-break moment for Biden's re-election hopes. If he does poorly, even though the interview will be edited, then he may well step aside from being the Democrats' nominee. As the pressure continues to mount before the interview has been conducted, it is possible that it does not matter at this point if he does well with Stephanopoulos' questions.

