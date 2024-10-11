Marshawn Lynch hints at possible run for mayor of Oakland in podcast with Gov. Gavin Newsom

Former NFL running back superstar Marshawn Lynch hinted that he was thinking about running for the mayor of Oakland, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) supported the idea.

Lynch and Newsom suggested the idea during a podcast with his longtime agent, Doug Hendrickson. The current mayor of Oakland is embroiled in scandal following an FBI raid of her home and two recalls.

'That’s how I would be coming through there ... slapping the s**t out of everybody, like, "Get your s**t together."'

Newsom revealed that he had seen local polling that showed Lynch was very popular among Oakland residents.

“I am privy to information that has not become public,” said the Democrat.

He said the polling showed 43% of Oakland residents had a favorable opinion of the Super Bowl champion while only 7% said they had an unfavorable opinion of him. When pollsters read his biography to respondents, his favorability increased to 61%, even though his unfavorability increased as well.

“That’s off the charts, brother,” Newsom added. “7% unfavorable? That never has happened in my life.”

Lynch joked that his mayoral behavior would follow that of a character in the movie "Head of State."

“Do you remember when Bernie Mac was walking through, when he was slapping the s**t out of everybody?” Lynch asked. “That’s how I would be coming through there ... slapping the s**t out of everybody, like, ‘Get your s**t together.’”



Newsom cited another strong narrative in Lynch's favor as a mayoral candidate.

“He’s not asking for anything,” the Democrat said. “He’s offering something.”

Lynch was outspoken in his support for the national anthem kneeling protest in 2017.

