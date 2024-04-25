'Stop touching my truck!' UFC fighter Maycee Barber explains bizarre altercation with civilian who threatened to beat her up

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber thought she might end up in jail and have a tough time explaining to UFC president Dana White why she beat up a random civilian.

Barber, one of the UFC's top-ranked 125-pound fighters, found herself in a bizarre situation alongside friend and social media influencer Demi Bagby that nearly came to blows.

Barber and Bagby recorded themselves having an argument with a seemingly intoxicated woman who was leaning up against Bagby's pickup truck.

The UFC straw-weight told TMZ that she drove to visit Bagby in Carlsbad, California, and was looking for parking around midnight when she noticed a woman approaching Bagby's vehicle. She said that the strange woman came running out of her house, so she initially assumed it was a friend of Bagby's.

Barber quickly realized the woman was "not happy" to see them.

"Please stop touching my truck!" Bagby told the woman.



While leaning on the door, the woman replied, "Well, you know what? I don't think you really bought that."

"Just please get off my car," Bagby continued.

The woman continued to taunt both the fighter and the fitness guru, daring them to touch her first.

"Move me. Touch me," she said.

When Bagby told the woman again to get away from her vehicle, the woman quickly changed her tune and threatened the girls.

"Don't touch me because I could bust you in your f**king face," the woman claimed, now much closer to the younger women.



Barber, 25, recalled the interaction with TMZ, explaining that she was standing by in case the woman initiated a fight. She stated that Bagby stands at just 4'11'' and was concerned that she might have to step in.

The strange woman continued to threaten the two, saying, "I could beat both of your f**king asses, but I won't."



The two women laughed at the aggressor, which prompted her to mockingly laugh back and dare them to "put away your phone."

Barber stated she was worried in the moment that she would need to have a frantic conversation with the UFC president about how she was on her way to jail.

"I was getting ready [to swing]," she said, thinking, "I'm gonna have to call Dana [White] and explain to him why I'm going to jail because I had to lay this lady out."

"I literally have a text thread with Dana telling him that. I’m like, 'Dude, I thought I was gonna have to call you tonight and be like, hey, come help me out, I need to get out of jail,'" she revealed.

Bagby has joked about becoming a UFC fighter herself, revealing her faux-secret on April Fools' Day 2024.

At the same time, she has still been seen at the UFC performance center and has trained with UFC fighters, including Barber.

