Mayorkas rejects reporting on illegal aliens smuggled into US by ISIS-tied group, says ‘safety' is highest priority

United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held a news conference on border security in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday, where he rejected a recent report claiming more than 400 illegal aliens were smuggled into the U.S. unlawfully by a network with ties to a terrorist group.



During the news conference, Mayorkas told reporters that the Biden administration does not have plans to increase the number of individuals processed through its CBP One application.

'That reporting is incorrect.'

“The number of appointments that are permitted through CBP One — approximately 1,400 to 1,500 a day — are based on the capacity of our ports of entry. They are antiquated ports of entry that are also in need of funding to modernize them.”

He touted the Biden administration’s recent executive order, claiming it has already curbed illegal immigration. The DHS secretary called on Congress to take action on the border as well, namely to increase funding to expand law enforcement resources.

One reporter pressed Mayorkas about growing reports of illegal immigrants committing violent crimes against American citizens. She noted that one murder suspect was wearing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ankle monitor at the time of the crime. The reporter was presumably referring to Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national unlawfully in the U.S., who was accused of luring, binding, raping, and strangling 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray on June 20.

“This morning, you said in an interview that the safety of the American people is the priority and that these individuals are vetted,” the reporter stated. “But we know in our conversations with the ICE director, we heard the FBI director say there are significant gaps in intel. So what would you say to reassure the American people that they are, in fact, safe and what would you say to the families who are mourning their loved ones because of these migrant crimes being committed?”

Mayorkas replied, “Well, let me start where you ended. A message to the families is of course, our hearts are with them given their suffering.”

“The safety and the security of the American public is indeed our highest priority. We screen and vet individuals when we encounter them,” he continued. “If we learn of derogatory information subsequently, later in the process, then we take enforcement action accordingly.”

Mayorkas deflected blame for the uptick in crimes committed by illegal aliens amid the Biden administration’s open border crisis.

“The individual who’s responsible for a heinous criminal act is the criminal,” he added.

The DHS secretary was also questioned about a recent report from NBC News that stated 400 illegal aliens were smuggled into the U.S. by an ISIS-affiliated network. The whereabouts of more than 50 of the “subjects of concern” remain unknown, according to the news outlet.

“DHS confirms that at least 400 migrants with potential ISIS ties recently crossed into the United States,” the reporter said.

“That is incorrect,” Mayorkas responded.

“Tell us why,” the reporter asked.

“That reporting is incorrect,” Mayorkas claimed. “We do not have ... 400 people with potential ISIS ties. And let me, again, assure you that individuals who are identified to have those ties would pose a concern to us from a public safety and a security perspective. And they would be priorities for detention and removal.”

The reporter asked Mayorkas to clarify whether the NBC News article was inaccurate.

“I think it is inaccurate,” Mayorkas replied. “Let me be clear about something, precision when someone is addressing the facts is very, very important.”

The reporter attempted to readdress the question, but Mayorkas cut him short.

“I just answered your question. Precision — let me just be clear — precision when one is dealing with the facts is very, very important,” he repeated.

While Mayorkas denied that the individuals were found to have ties to ISIS, he did not address whether the smuggling network that trafficked the illegal aliens into the U.S. was linked to the terrorist group, as NBC News’ report claimed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!