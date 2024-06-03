Pat McAfee apologizes for referring to WNBA star Caitlin Clark as a 'white b****' while criticizing media coverage

Former NFL player and popular sports commentator Pat McAfee quickly apologized for a comment he made while criticizing the media's coverage of WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

McAfee was pointing out that the media was trying to falsely characterize increased interest in the WNBA as something more than the popularity of Clark when he referred to her as a "white b****," on his show.

'Well, that's a bunch of bulls***!'

“What the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow, there is a superstar," said McAfee after pointing out that Clark's games topped others in viewership and her jersey is a top seller.

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah, just call it for what it is — there’s one white b**** for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” he added.

"Is there a chance that people just enjoy watching her play basketball because of how electrifying she is, what she did, what she stood for, how she went about doing what she went for? Maybe," McAfee continued.

"Instead, we have to hear people say that we all like her because she's white, and she's only popular because of the rest of the rookie class is doing what they're doing," he concluded. "Well that's a bunch of bulls***!"

McAfee also argued against those who said Clark's popularity came from her being white by pointing out the other WNBA players who were white but not nearly as popular.

Many on social media immediately criticized McAfee, and some clipped the video in order to make it appear as if he were criticizing Clark when the segment was trying to praise her ability.

'I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.'

McAfee quickly posted an apology while defending his original point.

"I shouldn’t have used 'white bitch' as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe," he explained on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize," he added.

"Everything else I said… still alllllll facts," McAfee concluded.

McAfee played for eight seasons as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts before becoming a popular sports commentator. In 2023, he signed an $85 million contract with ESPN, which is owned by Disney.

