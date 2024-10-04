Canadian university shuts down campus for Oct 7 to deter anti-Israel protests: 'Absolute cowardice'

McGill University is shutting down its campus in Montreal, Quebec, in an attempt to diffuse plans for protests by anti-Israel activists, but Jewish groups are calling the decision cowardly.

Pro-Palestinian activists have disrupted operations at the university so much that classes will be canceled on Oct. 7, the anniversary of the terror attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

'Every other day there's some kind of tension going on. There's a hostile situation being created.'

In a statement on Wednesday, university officials said classes that were unnecessarily in person should be conducted online and the campus would be shut to people other than students, faculty, and other employees.

During this period of heightened tensions and of mourning, events are being organized that call for significant numbers of people from outside the McGill community to gather on or around campus. In recent months, the University has seen many peaceful protests and commemorations. We’ve unfortunately also seen incidents on campus that have crossed the bounds of the law and McGill’s policies, upsetting people, disrupting access to our learning and work spaces, and damaging property.

The statement went on to say that there was no known threat to students at the time.

"We are limiting access to the campus during this week to prioritize the stable continuation of critical academic activities at a time of elevated potential for disruption," officials said.

Video from Monday showed anti-Israel protesters ripping up new grass installed on the campus lawn after an encampment destroyed much of the grass from earlier protests.

Some students say they don't feel safe at the campus while Jewish groups criticized the university for what they saw as a cowardly decision.

"Every other day there's some kind of tension going on. There's a hostile situation being created. So, yeah, not not the best feeling," one student told CTV News.

"This is precisely what appeasement of these domestic terror clubs looks like," responded Jewish activist Eyal Yakoby on social media.

"I would judge that as absolute cowardice, absolute cowardice," replied Henry Topas of B'nai B'rith Canada. "McGill and Concordia and the City of Montreal, starting with Valerie Plante, should be out there saying we will not stand glorifying hate, antisemitism and the atrocities which were committed a year ago."

Said Hanan Zakari, an anti-Israel protester, also condemned the university decision.

"I think our demand to the university is very clear. I think, by closing the campus, McGill is insisting on deploying its private mercenaries like they have done to students throughout the summer, and that the university itself is creating a campus of fear," said Zakari.

"On Oct. 7, we'll see demonstrations all over the world and not just in North America. It symbolizes a very important day for a colonized people everywhere," he added.

A CBC News report on YouTube documented some of the protests at McGill University.

