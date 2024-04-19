Megan Rapinoe's production company announces 'bold' series about lesbian soccer players who play on the US national team

In what seems rather true to life, lesbian and former United States Women's National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe has announced her company will produce a series about lesbians who fall in love while playing on the same women's national soccer team.

Based on the 2023 book "Cleat Cute," Rapinoe and her partner, Sue Bird — former WNBA player — will produce a series through their production company called A Touch More.

According to Good Reads, the source material is based on a female soccer player on the U.S. team who is injured and faces being replaced by a younger player. They become "friends with benefits," and one girl seems to have more romantic feelings than the other.

"As the tension between them grows, will both players realize they care more about their relationship than making the roster?" a synopsis read.

The new adaptation was described by Variety as "a contemporary queer romance that follows a young soccer player as she juggles being the new rookie, her goals of making the national team, and a budding romance with her team captain."

"Having spent most of our lives on teams, we want to celebrate the ways in which relationships, both romantic and platonic, are organically created through sports," Bird and Rapinoe said in a statement. "'Cleat Cute' will not shy away from the messiness, occasional frustration, and undeniable beauty that come with loving the game and the players within it," they added.

"Sports is a universal language and breeding ground for world-class storytelling," said Jeff Wachtel, CEO of Future Shack, the independent studio that will create the show.

"As women’s sports captivate audiences around the globe, we're proud to partner with two of the most iconic athletes of our time, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, to bring Meryl Wilsner's delightful world to life in a bold, sexy, and fun ensemble show," Wachtel also said.

A Touch More was launched by the two former athletes in 2022. They describe the company as a "manifestation" of their values.

"As athletes, we know how powerful our platforms are and the impact we can have on the world," they told Variety after the launch. "A Touch More is a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward. We're incredibly excited for some of the projects we have in the works and can't wait to share more about this next chapter."

As well, A Touch More was founded in collaboration with Bird's company Togethxr, which works with pro athletes Alex Morgan (soccer), Chloe Kim (snowboarding), and Simone Manuel (swimming).

The company's about page says it is an "unapologetic platform where representation and equality is the norm ... where culture, activism, lifestyle, and sports converge." The term "badassery" appeared to have been removed from the company description at some point since its 2022 launch.

It of course added that its content will feature a "diverse" and "inclusive" community of "game changers, culture shapers, thought leaders, and barrier breakers."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

