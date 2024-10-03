Melania Trump says press secretary told her she couldn't tell the truth behind infamous 'I really don't care' fashion message

Six years after her infamous fashion message angered many on the left, Melania Trump revealed that her former press secretary forbade her from telling the media her intended meaning.

In June 2018, amid constant criticism from the media, then-first lady Trump wore a jacket with the message "I really don't care, do u?" on the back.

'I disagreed with her insistence that I couldn’t say that.'

In her new memoir, according to the Guardian, Trump says that she told her press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, she wanted to say that the jacket was a message to the liberal media, but her aide said she couldn't do so.

Trump was returning from a surprise visit with child immigrants on the US-Mexico border when she donned the jacket.

"It's a message for the media," the former first lady recalled telling Grisham in her book.

"She told me I couldn’t say that. ‘Why not? It is the truth,'" she added. “I disagreed with her insistence that I couldn’t say that."

Trump said Grisham ignored her comments and put out a statement to a friendly CNN reporter without her approval.

“It’s a jacket, there was no hidden message," the statement said at the time.

Four months later, Trump admitted the real meaning behind the jacket in an interview with ABC News.

“I want to show them that I don’t care,” she said at the time. “You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

Grisham has since turned on the administration she served and become a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump after the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She spoke at the 2024 Democratic convention against the former president, who she called a "threat" to the country.

