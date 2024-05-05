'Mental torture': UK woman says she has been living with 'black slime' and a burrowing badger for 12 years

A woman in the UK said she has been a prisoner inside her own home for the last 12 years after it was made a hazard due to mold and a burrowing badger, according to the New York Post.

Rae Boxley, 52, said she has been forced to sleep upright in an armchair since the mold on her property has left her with breathing problems. The report noted that Boxley has been involved in a dispute with her local council over the situation in her home.

She said there is "black slime" on most of her furniture, and much of it attracts slugs, per the report.

“I’ve been fighting this for 12 years and nobody will listen to me," Boxley said. "They’ve just broken me. This isn’t how somebody should have to live. Everything has gone mouldy. This isn’t living, it’s existing.”



Stourbridge News reported that an independent investigation by a property maintenance company deemed the house "unfit for human habitation."

Rae said she has PTSD, arthritis, and mobility problems, and her living situation has resulted in "mental torture." She also claimed that Dudley Council has done nothing to remedy the situation, saying that there is $12,548 worth of damage.

“I can’t bring anyone around here. It’s too embarrassing and I didn’t want to cause anyone breathing problems. It’s not a life, it’s just an existence."

“Inside all the floors are wet. When a builder came he took part of the floorboard up, he said the boards are going rotten," she continued.

“They’ve been wet for 12 years. Even the carpets are wet now."

“I’ve had to throw furniture away. I’ve been sleeping in the living room sitting up for six years because my bed is too wet."

“I put my head on the pillow and I could smell damp. You want to pull your skin off it itches that much."

“I’ve had to throw away sideboards and cupboards which I kept my things in so I’m keeping them in bags."

“My DFS sofa I’m having to throw away because it has mold spores. I’m unable to sleep laying down now."

“Everything has got to be replaced and I don’t know where the money is going to come from."

“I’ve debated starting a GoFundMe. But I think with everything I need to replace would cost in the region of £10,000."

“No one realizes how I’ve actually been living."

“My PTSD councillor said what I’m going through is the same as 12 years of physical torture."

“Some days I can’t speak because it’s the sinuses that are blocked. I’m waking up in the middle of the night and I’m physically panicking as I can’t get enough air into my lungs."

“I’ve got quite a few pairs of boots that are leather and they’re all ruined. There’s some clothes that are beyond washing."

“I’ve had to throw some quite expensive clothes and quilts away."

“There’s a black slimy feeling underneath the furniture. I have to keep my shoes on to go to sleep because I get that many slugs in the living room."

