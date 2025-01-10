All DEI policies terminated at Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram

A memo from a Meta company official announced the company's decision to terminate all hiring policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to an Axios report.

Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The company's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently announced an end to controversial fact-checking policies on the popular social media platforms in order to allow for more free speech.

'We continue to be focused on serving everyone, and building a multi-talented, industry-leading workforce from all walks of life.'

Meta's vice president of human resources, Janelle Gale, wrote in a memo on Friday that the decision was made because of a change in "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the United States."

The memo was posted in the company's internal communications tool, according to the Axios report.

"The Supreme Court of the United States has recently made decisions signaling a shift in how courts will approach DEI," Gale added. "The term 'DEI' has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others."

She went on to say that Meta would end a team focusing on diversity policies and move its chief diversity officer to another position. Rather than emphasize diversity, Gale said the company would implement policies "that focus on how to apply fair and consistent practices that mitigate bias for all, no matter your background."

They are also no longer seeking suppliers from diverse-owned businesses and instead focusing on small- and medium-sized businesses as suppliers.

"Meta has the privilege to serve billions of people every day," Gale concluded. "It's important to us that our products are accessible to all and are useful in promoting economic growth and opportunity around the world. We continue to be focused on serving everyone and building a multi-talented, industry-leading workforce from all walks of life."

Axios published the full text of the memo.

