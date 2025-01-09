Meta will allow 'allegations of mental illness' regarding transgenderism and sexuality under new community guidelines

Meta's new community standards for hateful conduct will allow criticisms of the mental state of those claiming to be transgender.

The rule changes come after founder Mark Zuckerberg announced sweeping changes to Meta's approach to moderation, saying the company had reached a point where there have been too many mistakes that resulted in "censorship."

"Even if [our filters] accidentally censor just 1% of posts, that's millions of people," Zuckerberg said.

As such, Zuckerberg and company have decided to allow more discourse on political and religious grounds.

Under its update to policy rationale for hateful conduct rules, Meta said it still removes "dehumanizing speech, allegations of serious immorality or criminality, and slurs."

The company continued, "We also remove harmful stereotypes, which we define as dehumanizing comparisons that have historically been used to attack, intimidate, or exclude specific groups, and that are often linked with offline violence."

'We do allow content arguing for gender-based limitations of military, law enforcement, and teaching jobs.'

However, under the section that deals with targeting other Meta users due to their characteristics, Meta said it will protect against "political exclusion, which means denying the right to political participation or arguing for incarceration or denial of political rights."

The rules continued, stating that insulting people for their inherent intellectual capacity is not allowed but allegations of mental illness in regard to sexual orientation will be allowed:

We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like "weird."

The platforms will also allow content that argues for gender-based limitations, including in the military and teaching.

"We do allow content arguing for gender-based limitations of military, law enforcement, and teaching jobs. We also allow the same content based on sexual orientation, when the content is based on religious beliefs," Meta wrote.

"Social exclusion," which included denying access to spaces based on sex or gender, is actually allowed under the new guidelines.

"Denying access to spaces (physical and online) and social services [is not allowed], except for sex or gender-based exclusion from spaces commonly limited by sex or gender, such as restrooms, sports and sports leagues, health and support groups, and specific schools."

At the same time, other basic allegations against individuals, including calling them cowards, dishonest, or sexually promiscuous, is not allowed.

Meta appeared to have made room for satirical content as well, a subject that has been a clear issue with left-leaning social platforms in recent history. Certain content will be allowed to violate Meta's community standards if it is deemed satirical, but only if the content is "being satirized or attributed to something or someone else in order to mock or criticize them."

Meta closed its new policy rationale by noting that those in the European Union can submit removal requests if they believe certain content violates "hate speech laws" within their country.

