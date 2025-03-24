Male leaves creepy note on 17-year-old's car. Now he's behind bars after making single mistake.

A Michigan male is behind bars after reportedly leaving a creepy note on a minor's car last week — and the suspect made one egregious mistake that easily tipped off police.

Officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department responded to an incident outside a Target store around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

'According to Auburn Hills Police, multiple parents have since reported their children found similar notes on their cars with the same phone number.'

Police said a "suspicious" note was left on a 17-year-old's vehicle located in the parking lot and said in a statement that the note was "sexually explicit in nature."

Citing Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, MLive.com reported that the note "contained an offer to pay the teen for sexual favors."

It didn't take long for officers to track down the suspect because he allegedly left his phone number on the incriminating note.

Officers called the number and were able to determine that the suspect was still in the Target parking lot — and was sitting in his vehicle.

Police found 38-year-old Thomas Mellick Hensler of Clarkston in the vehicle.

Police allegedly also discovered a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle.

In addition, officers also found sex toys inside Hensler's vehicle, WWJ-TV reported.

Hensler was arrested and booked into Oakland County Jail.

The following day, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office hit Hensler with three felony charges:

Child sexually abusive activity, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Using a computer to commit a crime, punishable byt up to 20 years in prison.

Possession of a controlled substance, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Hensler was detained on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Auburn Hills Police Department noted that if Hensler is released from jail, he has been ordered to wear a GPS tether and is prohibited from returning to the Target store in Auburn Hills or having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Hensler is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

Other incidents?

Parents reportedly said this wasn't the first time that children were targeted with sexually charged notes featuring the same phone number.

"According to Auburn Hills Police, multiple parents have since reported their children found similar notes on their cars with the same phone number," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "If you believe your children were targeted in this way, please contact your local police. We take every incident seriously because we need to know if this was serial behavior."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!