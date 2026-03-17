Former NY middle school teacher allegedly ran 'prostitution parties' at his home — and his nickname was 'Major Hands'

A former middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly running prostitution parties at his home in a suburb of Rochester, New York.

Investigators cited emails from 66-year-old Eric Simpson showing that he charged people for the parties at his home on Canandaigua Road in Macedon from 2021 until Dec. 2025, according to a press release from the Western New York District of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

'Mr. Simpson was subject to a required background check and employment screening, including fingerprinting and a check of the New York State Sex Offender Registry.'

Prosecutors said the home was utilized for "commercial sex transactions" between numerous sex workers and clients.

"Simpson regularly promoted, managed, and carried on prostitution parties, arranging to have commercial sex workers present and available to perform commercial sex acts with himself and with those he invited to the parties," the press release reads.

Prosecutors said Simpson was known as "Major Hands."

In addition to the parties, prosecutors said Simpson "promoted, established, and carried on" meetings between prostitutes and their clients at the home even when he was not present.

In the marketing emails the former teacher sent out, he advertised the number of prostitutes that would be at his home, often refer to them by name, and would indicate where people could park to attend the parties, according to prosecutors. He would direct customers to negotiate "donations" to the "dancers."

A statement from the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District indicated that he worked there as a technology teacher from August 2024 until he resigned in January 2026.

"As with all employees, Mr. Simpson was subject to a required background check and employment screening, including fingerprinting and a check of the New York State Sex Offender Registry, which came through with approval from the New York State Education Department," the district said.

"The charge against Mr. Simpson involves alleged conduct that occurred outside of his capacity as an employee of the District, and we have no reason to believe an investigation would involve his work with North Rose-Wolcott," the district added. "However, the District will fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation if asked. The safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority."

The Gananda Central School District also said he worked there as a substitute teacher from September 2020 to June 2022 and from September 2022 to August 2024 as a middle school computer science teacher.

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An online listing for the home indicates that it has six bedrooms.

Simpson was released by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy after arraignment on conditions that were not disclosed.

Macedon is a small town of about 9,000 residents located on the Erie Canal between Rochester and Syracuse.

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