Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'That's what decades of reckless, hegemonic rule by The Uniparty™️ does': Mike Lee sounds off about US debt, spending
May 10, 2024
The U.S. national debt is more than $34.5 trillion.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah is sounding the alarm about the massive interest on the nation's debt.
"We're so screwed. And glued. Also tattooed. Interest will top $1.1 trillion this year. That's what decades of reckless, hegemonic rule by The Uniparty™️ does," Lee tweeted.
"It's time to clean house."
The senator made the comments in response to a post by E.J. Antoni, "Research Fellow in the Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget," who had tweeted, "Interest on the debt is going to the moon: Treasury now projects it will cost over $1.1 trillion during the current fiscal year."
The U.S. national debt is more than $34.5 trillion.
Lee sounded off about politicians who have been green-lighting massive spending measures.
"I hope the fleeting moments of media praise—heaped on the heads of complicit politicians each time The Uniparty™️ passed a bloated spending bill—were worth the resulting devastation," the senator tweeted. "I hope the earmarks that served as propellant for most of the spending—even as Americans repeatedly begged Congress to abandon earmarks—were worth crippling economic growth, mobility, and opportunity for hardworking families," he continued. "I hope the warm and fuzzy feeling members of The Uniparty™️ had, all in the name of 'getting things done,' were at least enjoyed by someone while they lasted," Lee added.
"It's time to clean house," he declared. "It's time for a new approach in Washington—one that doesn't pretend we're drawing from an endless well. It's about to become painfully clear that we're not," he concluded.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.