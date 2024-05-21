'He was very nice to me': 'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino says he sat next to Michael Cohen every day in prison

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed that he became friendly with infamous lawyer Michael Cohen while in a federal correctional facility, despite having "different values."

Sorrentino served time in prison for tax evasion, and while behind bars he said he ate lunch beside Cohen every day. Sorrentino said he was incarcerated in Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, which he described as a "regular prison" for "high-profile inmates," adding that it was a "very nice prison."

Speaking to "Jackass" star Steve-O on his podcast "Steve-O's Wild RIde!" the host brought up some of Sorrentino's notable inmates.

"Okay, so you're in Otisville prison ... with Donald Trump's former fixer, attorney Michael Cohen."

"Yes, I was!" Sorrentino replied. "He sat next to me every day for lunch."

"Is he just a really likeable guy?" Steve-O asked.

"He was very nice to me, he was very nice to me. I don't necessarily ... I mean everyone has different values and things like that, but he was very nice to me. I think he's a pretty fascinating character," the MTV star replied.

Sorrentino noted that since coming out of prison he has seen the headlines that have featured Cohen but has chosen to largely ignore those news stories.

"I see what's happening in the news right now, and I'm like, okay, I'm gonna keep scrolling, right," he said.

'The other prisoners made cheese sandwiches and put them on his bed.'

Sorrentino added that he was lucky enough to serve his time in the "high-profile prison," which he said was mostly filled with "white-collar" criminals. However, not unlike most prisons, the reality TV star said that racial divisions were still present.



"The Russians and Jews ran the prison, so I was learning Russian, a little Spanish ... it was an interesting experience, and I used it as a tool to make me a better man. You know, have the accountability. I paid my restitution, paid my fines, stayed sober, I lost weight," he continued.

"To be honest with you, that is how they work. As soon as you walk into prison, if you're Italian or white, that group will come up to and, I'm not going to say claim you, but it's like a package. You go with your own people."

Sorrentino explained that before he entered the facility, his wife began receiving messages from the wives of prisoners who promised to help him during his time served.

"My wife's [direct messages] were full" with support from wives of prisoners who said 'we're going to welcome you,'" he recalled.

"They really looked out for me. I was well fed [and] any extra perks ... they definitely took care of me."

Steve-O also pointed out that Sorrentino shared prison time with Billy McFarland, who went away for several years for fraud after the fiasco that was the Fyre Festival.

The 2017 music festival was meant to be a luxurious retreat with high-profile acts and five-star accommodations, but it turned out to be little more than mattresses in tents with cafeteria lunches.

"You were also in prison with the Fyre Festival guy," Steve-O remarked.

"Yes, he was definitely a loner, Billy McFarland. I think I played basketball with him a couple times," the Staten Island, New York, native remembered.

"He definitely kept to himself. I think when he first came to prison, as a joke the other prisoners made cheese sandwiches and put them on his bed because that's what he did for all the Fyre Festival participants," he laughed.



The 42-year-old spoke about his past drug problems and failure to pay taxes on the podcast and detailed stories from his book, "Reality Check."

"The Situation" still stars in MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," one of cable TV's last remaining hit shows.

