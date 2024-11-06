Over 30,000 ballots in Milwaukee need to be recounted after likely 'human error'

More than 30,000 ballots in Milwaukee need to be recounted after a likely "human error," according to local election officials.

Approximately 31,000 ballots need to be retabulated in Milwaukee after issues were reportedly discovered with tabulator seals.

'This is an unacceptable example of incompetent election administration in a key swing state.'

The tens of thousands of early absentee and in-person ballots were allegedly affected by all 13 tabulators.

According to WITI-TV, Milwaukee spokesperson Jeff Fleming said the tabulators were sealed, but the doors to the machines were not closed properly. Fleming added that the issue could cause major delays.

“It’s just out of an abundance of caution,” Fleming stated. “We have no reason to believe that there was any compromise to any of the machines. But because they were not fully sealed, human error, and not fully sealed, we are going to zero them all out again, the 13 machines around, and then re-run the ballots that had already been processed.”

Fleming added, "What has to be redone is just what’s happening against the wall at the machines. It is gonna extend the time that we will get the totals here, we don’t know how much longer that will be. So it’s not insignificant."

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and co-Chair Lara Trump issued a statement on Tuesday: "Throughout the day we have been monitoring slow ballot counting in Milwaukee. Now, our legal team has learned that the counting took place in insecure conditions and the city now has to start over, wildly extending the counting timeline. This is an unacceptable example of incompetent election administration in a key swing state: voters deserve better and we are unambiguously calling on Milwaukee’s officials to do their jobs and count ballots quickly and effectively. Anything less undermines voter confidence."

Election workers in Milwaukee have been counting ballots since 9 a.m. on Election Day.

Wisconsin is a battleground state with a razor-tight margin between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!