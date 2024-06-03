Muslim soccer player suspended 4 games for covering up anti-homophobia patch on his jersey

Muslim soccer player Mohamed Camara was suspended four games for covering a pro-gay patch on his jersey with tape.

Camara is from Mali and plays in the top French soccer league, Ligue 1. His team is AS Monaco, which is consistently one of the better performing teams in Europe and currently second in the league standings at the time of this writing.

The patch said "homophobie football" with a red line through it to denote it was against homophobia; Camara covered it with white tape. He also declined to stand in front of an anti-homophobia banner before the game, both for religious reasons.

Camara played five years in Austria before making the move to the bigger French club, but his status was not enough to avoid his team handing down a four-game suspension for refusing to participate in the initiative.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel, known as the FLP, which governs French soccer, released a statement that said, "After hearing the player Mohamed Camara, and noting his refusal during the meeting to carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia, the Commission decided to impose a four-match suspension."

'I think such behavior must be subject to the strongest sanctions against the player and the club.'

Monaco's CEO Thiago Scuro said that his team supported the league's pro-gay campaign and will have discussions with the Malian player.

"It was a personal initiative from Mo Camara. We will have this conversation with Mo internally. Internally, we will discuss this situation," Scuro said, according to Daily Mail.

The government also took issue with the player's beliefs, as French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said both Camara and Monaco should be punished.

"It is unacceptable behavior," she reportedly told a radio station. "I had the chance to tell the Ligue de Professionnel what I thought about it, and I think such behavior must be subject to the strongest sanctions against the player and the club which allowed it to happen."

As reported by Outkick, the French soccer league launched its initiative on May 17, 2024, with the proclamation, "Let's get rid of discrimination and homophobia!"

"The LFP is continuing its major anti-discrimination campaign, with a new section dedicated to the fight against homophobia. Seven weeks after an exceptional mobilisation on a day dedicated to the fight against racism, French professional football is mobilising to fight homophobia in a totally unprecedented way at all Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT stadiums," the league said.



Camara received support from his home country through the Mali football federation, which said it supports his freedom of speech.

Monaco won its game against Nantes 4-0 with Camara scoring a penalty kick.

