Mom of 15-year-old who died from fentanyl gives emotional speech that brings many to tears at RNC

A mother of a 15-year-old boy who died of an overdose gave a passionate and emotional speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

Anne Fundner recalled the devastating loss of her son in 2022 to a captivated audience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

'This was not an overdose; this was a poisoning.'

Fundner said her son went to church twice a week in southern California and she tried to protect him from drugs, but tragedy found her family still.

"Like most teenagers, Weston wanted to fit in. And in a moment of peer pressure, he tried something that someone gave to him, and it took my baby's life," said Fundner. "We did everything right; I had those conversations with him. And fentanyl still found my son."

She added, "This was not an overdose; this was a poisoning."

Fundner blamed Democrats for the lax security at the border for the influx of illegal drugs into the country.

"I hold Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the 'border czar,' what a joke, and Gavin Newsom, and every Democrat who supports open borders responsible for the death of my son."

She received tremendous applause after that line, and many chanted, "Joe must go!" in the hall.

Fundner pointed out that fentanyl has become the number-one cause of death for Americans between 18 years old and 45 years old under Biden's watch.

"This is not a red or blue issue; this is a red, white, and blue issue," she continued. "And fentanyl doesn't care if you're black or white; it does not discriminate. This is an American issue."

She went on to call on Americans to vote for former President Donald Trump, who applauded in the stands.

"This fight is not for me; my son is gone. This fight is for your children," she added.

Fundner's speech was widely praised on social media.

"I have chills watching this beautiful mom, Anne Fundner, who lost her sweet child to fentanyl, speak at the RNC. The love and support from the audience, the standing ovation is wonderful," said Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary under Trump.

The entire speech was posted to Trump's YouTube video account and can be watched here.

