Armed mom allegedly threatens lesbian teacher over Pride flag: 'Say ur prayers and kiss ur kids goodbye and goodnight'

An Indiana mom is facing charges for allegedly sending threatening messages to a teacher after going on campus and complaining about a lesson to her daughter that included a Pride flag.

Forty-eight-year-old Carrie Rivers was upset that the teacher had used a Pride flag with the words "be kind" while teaching children about flags, according to Indiana police.

She added, 'God will condemn you to hell,' and she called the teacher a 'child predator.'

Rivers angrily confronted the sixth-grade teacher at Valley Mills Elementary School in Indianapolis on Wednesday over the lesson and accused her of trying to indoctrinate her daughter to accept LGBTQ relationships.

The Decatur Township School Police Department said they were called to the grade school about an "irate parent," and when they arrived, they noticed that Rivers was armed.

"Carrie Rivers stated that she did have a gun as I was removing it from her person," according to Tabetha Emenaker, the responding officer. "I advised Carrie Rivers on the law in regard to having a firearm on school premises and that it was an arrestable offense. She understood and stated that she didn't even realize that she had it on because she is so used to wearing it and has been on school property with it before."

Police let Rivers go after she said she was pulling her daughter out of the school and intended to homeschool her. Rivers also referred to the lesbian teacher by a slur, according to the affidavit.

Rivers then allegedly sent threatening messages to the teacher. She first used the school's messaging app, and after she was blocked there, she moved onto Facebook to send more messages, according to WTHR-TV.

The mom said in alleged messages to the teacher, "Say ur prayers and kiss ur kids goodbye and goodnight u never know when god says its (sic) our time so be prepared."

She added, "God will condemn you to hell," and she called the teacher a "child predator."

The teacher said that the child was allowed to skip the assignment. Rivers' husband said that his wife carries a gun often for security and simply forgot she was carrying it. He told NBC News that other parents often carry guns without incident when dropping their children at the school.

The district released a statement about the incident.

"No threats were made against students or staff at that time. The police suspected that the parent had possession of a concealed handgun on her person and escorted her out of the building. At that point, they took possession of the weapon from the parent without incident outside the school. The parent stated that she forgot to remove the handgun before arriving on school property," read the statement.

They went on to say Rivers was not allowed on school property any longer.

"After the incident, it came to our attention that the parent then sent harassing and threatening messages to her child’s teacher," the district said. "A warrant was filed for her arrest, and she is not permitted on any Decatur Township school property."

Rivers was charged with harassment and possession of a firearm on school property.

Scenes from the school can be viewed on the news video report from WTHR.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!