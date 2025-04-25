Christian girl can't graduate high school over religious objection to LGBTQ+ curriculum, family says

A Christian family has filed a lawsuit against a Maryland school district that isn't allowing the family's star student daughter to graduate over religious objections to a health class with LGBTQ+ curriculum.

The student, whose identity is being protected by Fox News Digital, has a 4.76 weighted GPA and received a 1450 on her SATs, which is in the 96th percentile, according to school records.

'We are not trying to get MCPS to stop teaching about LGBTQ+ or change its curriculum. ... We are trying to get MCPS to refrain from discriminating against religion.'

Despite her excellent records, Montgomery County Public Schools isn't allowing her to graduate because she refuses to complete a mandatory health class with "LGBTQ+ affirming" and "religiously discriminatory" content, according to the family.

The district is defending its refusal for a religious opt-out in a separate case that is before the U.S. Supreme Court and was filed by a group of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim parents of students.

"She's pretty distraught about not being able to graduate with all her friends and experience that rite of passage," her father said to Fox.

The family has filed a petition at the Maryland Supreme Court to allow the daughter to graduate on the regular schedule.

The parents obtained screenshots of the teacher training documents that ordered teachers to "review LGBTQ+ resources to incorporate more inclusive language" with the students and provided them to Fox. The guidance also allegedly labeled Christians as a privileged group while labeling "Non Abrahamic Religions/Spiritualities" as oppressed.

The family offered to have their daughter take alternative classes to fulfill the health class requirement, but the district refused.

"We are not trying to get MCPS to stop teaching about LGBTQ+ or change its curriculum," wrote the parents in a letter to the Maryland State Board of Education in March.

"We are trying to get MCPS to keep that teaching restricted to the Family Life and Human Sexuality part of the curriculum so we can get notice of it and opt-out our daughter, or if MCPS is allowed to spread LGBTQ+ instruction throughout the entire health class, as its teacher instruction materials say it is doing, it follows that MCPS should allow us to opt-out our daughter from the entire class," they added. "We are trying to get MCPS to refrain from discriminating against religion."

Neither the district nor the board of education responded to a request for comment from Fox.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!