Mormon church updates guidance on medical transvestites, barring them from baptism and working with kids

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has firmed up its policies regarding the participation of social and medical transvestites. While the church has stressed the need for compassion for the reality-averse and gender-dysphoric, LGBT activists have nevertheless expressed outrage over the church's apparent unwillingness to subordinate its beliefs to their current set.

Last week, the Mormon church made multiple updates to its digital General Handbook, providing instructions for leaders and members alike on the issue of social and medical transvestism.

The handbook, prepared under the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, maintains that gender is reducible to biological sex at birth and that "worthy individuals who do not pursue surgical, medical, or social transition away from their biological sex at birth may enjoy all the privileges of Church membership."

The handbook also counsels against Mormons "pursuing surgical, medical, or social transition away from one's biological sex at birth," indicating that those who do so will be met with certain membership restrictions.

Those who undergo sex changes or "social transitions" will, for instance, be barred from "receiving or exercising the priesthood, receiving or using a temple recommend, and serving in some Church callings."

Per the updates, transvestites are also now barred from receiving baptism and confirmation in the church. The guidance does leave room for potential exceptions but notes that the baptized transitioner will still be precluded from pursuing the priesthood, a temple recommend, and other callings.

The church noted in its guidance for local leaders that under the new changes, transvestites are not allowed to attend overnight co-ed activities such as youth camps. Additionally, they are "not called or assigned to (1) fulfill gender-specific roles, (2) serve as teachers, or (3) work with children or youth."

De-transitioners who embrace their biological sex and demonstrate they are "worthy and committed to keeping God's commandments" may once again enjoy all the privileges of membership.

As for restroom use, the guidance indicates that transvestites should use the facility corresponding with their biological sex, a single-occupancy restroom, or their preferred bathroom under the condition that a "trusted person" makes sure nobody else is inside.

While barring medical transvestites from various ministries and denying them a handful of privileges, the church has emphasized that the gender-dysphoric and their family members should be treated with kindness, compassion, and Christlike love.

Doug Anderson, a spokesman for the church, told the New York Times that the guidance updates "seek to help Latter-day Saints follow Jesus Christ's example of minister with love, patience and respect."

'All are affected by the messages conveyed in these policies.'

LGBT activists are up in arms over the updates, with some expressing surprise that the church — which opposes homosexual "marriage" and homosexual sexual activity — would continue to stand against gender ideology.

The advocacy group LGBTQ Mormons, Families & Friends, for instance, said in an Aug. 20 statement, "We mourn with our transgender siblings as we wrestle with the painful impact of recent policy changes and guidelines released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

"Rather than seek to better understand, include, and affirm transgender individuals who are also Latter-day Saints, leaders of the Church have opted to further restrict these members' ability to participate," said the advocacy group. "While these changes specifically impact individuals who have socially or medically transitioned, all are affected by the messages conveyed in these policies, which reject authentic experience and identity."

Laurie Lee Hall, a transvestite who left the church in 2017 after his sex change, told the Associated Press that the guidance, particularly the prohibition on transvestites working with kids, "implies that a trans member is somehow a danger to others."

"It's dehumanizing and far too toxic to handle for members who are still in the process of reconciling their gender identity with their faith," said the father of four. "It's going to be a while before a legitimate social policy change occurs in the church."

The Utah Pride Center, which has received donations from the church in the past, stated, "This policy forms unnecessary barriers for trans youth and adults who just want to stand in what they believe are holy places," reported Axios.

"The new rules produce a tremendous amount of shame for individuals who chose to live authentic, vulnerable, and honest lives," added the activist group.

