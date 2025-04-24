Mortuary director arrested for allegedly performing 'experiments' on corpses

A mortuary director from north Austin is accused of performing ghastly experiments on corpses, according to Texas police.

50-year-old Adeline Ngan-Binh Bui was arrested on Friday by Austin police after an investigation into reports of the experiments involving embalming fluid on corpses, with and without formaldehyde.

The embalmer said that Bui injected the arms of corpses with embalming fluid to view the progress of decomposition.

An affidavit said the arrest stemmed from information given to police by an investigator with the Texas Funeral Services Commission, the agency charged with overseeing funeral directors, embalmers, funeral businesses, and crematories.

The TFSC investigator told Austin police on April 2 that they had received a complaint from an embalmer about Capital Mortuary Services, which also operates under the name Capital Austin Mortuary and Cremation.

The embalmer said that Bui, who was the funeral director at CMS, had improperly used the embalmer's credentials without his consent, and also documented photograph and communications evidence about supposed "experiments" on corpses.

The embalmer said that Bui injected the arms of corpses with embalming fluid to view the progress of decomposition.

The report said that when Bui was done with the experiments, she would place the severed body parts in the "crematory retort, where the body parts in their dissected and disturbed state would be cremated.”

Police surmised that she was likely committing abuse of a corpse and obtained a search warrant on April 10.

Bui allegedly admitted to ordering her employees to conduct the experiments in order to study the effect of the embalming fluid. She said she performed the studies for a medical company, but they denied any agreement unrelated to "transportation and cremation services."

The executive director of the medical company told police that CMS would not have been authorized to conduct experiments and added that it was "unlawful for a commercial embalming establishment to use a dead human body for research or education purposes."

Bui is charged for abuse of corpse without legal authority, a felony, and second-degree felony tampering with government records. She was booked into the Travis County Jail on Friday and bailed out the next day.



She is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

Scenes from the case can be viewed on the KXAN-TV news video on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!