Mother chaperoned junior high dance — then had a baby with her daughter's teen date: Court docs

An Illinois mother has been charged with criminal sexual assault and possession of child porn after she allegedly had a baby with her daughter's teen friend, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Police Department arrested Robyn Polston, 43, on Nov. 3. Polston is being detained without bail while her case is pending, according to the New York Post.

Polston was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to a court filing People magazine obtained. If convicted on all charges, Polston faces up to 60 years in prison.

Local law enforcement said officers launched an investigation in February after Polston gave birth to a baby in January, WMBD-TV reported.

A probable cause affidavit stated that Polston told investigators that the father was a man in his 20s, who she claimed hadn't seen the baby since the child was born.

However, investigators noticed that the baby's middle and last name on the birth certificate and other records matched the name of a teen, according to court documents filed last week in Tazewell County Circuit Court.

Investigators said the 14-year-old victim attended a junior high dance with Polston's daughter in May 2023, according to the affidavit. Polston served as a chaperone at the dance, court documents said.

The probable cause affidavit also said the boy moved out of state but returned to the Central Illinois area for a visit in April 2024 — approximately 40 weeks before Polston gave birth to the baby.

In August 2024, the teen moved back to live with the family of a "friend," according to the affidavit.

Citing the affidavit, WKRC-TV reported that law enforcement officers discovered "a large number of sexually explicit images and videos depicting [the alleged victim] and Polston."

WMBD reported, "Officers were able to get search warrants for the boy’s phone and found several images, allegedly showing him and Polston engaged in sexual activity. Some of the pictures were clearly taken by her, the affidavit stated."

Citing prosecutors, WEEK-TV reported that Polston and the alleged victim "used burner phones under fake names to protect their identities, and she allegedly tried to get the minor to participate in a cover-up."

A DNA test confirmed that Polston and the alleged victim are the parents of the newborn baby, according to the affidavit.

Polston is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4.

