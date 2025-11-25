Motorist hilariously resorts to 'arts and crafts' for inspection, registration — but the jig is up

New York State Police said a trooper was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night for switched plates — and then "noticed something unusual."

Turns out the vehicle’s inspection and registration documents on the windshield "were not official at all," police said.

'Okay, but how did the trooper manage to not laugh at this when seeing it up close????'

"In fact they appeared to be hand drawn using a mix of pen, marker, and crayon with an impressive amount of confidence," police added.

Gregory Cawley, 50, of Lafayette was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without inspection, operating an unregistered vehicle, improper plates, and other citations, the New York Post reported, citing a police spokeswoman.

Police also said the vehicle was taken off the road.

"As a friendly reminder," police added, "arts and crafts supplies do not count as valid documentation."

Image source: New York State Police

The New York State Police's Facebook post about the motorist's faux pas has hit a bit of a viral nerve, receiving 34,000 likes and laughs and well over 3,000 comments to date. The following are a few of the written reactions:

"What’s hilarious is this car has certainly passed MANY officers hiding, and none of them were smart enough to see this," one commenter observed. "They’re trained to see these things."

"And he would have gotten home if it wasn't for that meddling cop," another user said before adding, "(Scooby Doo joke, be nice)."

"On an old car, my '10 day' inspection paper was in my window so long all the ink faded, and it was a blank piece of paper," another commenter shared. "I rocked that for over 3 years, never got a ticket for it unless I was stopped for something else."

"I remember seeing an inspection sticker hand-drawn on a co-worker's car years ago, and when I asked about it, it had been over 10 years since that person had an actual inspection," another user recalled. "Crazy! He had never been caught, either!"

"Okay, but how did the trooper manage to not laugh at this when seeing it up close????" another commenter wondered.

"I know a person [who] colored a piece of cardboard blue, did the lines down, the months, and everything — and punched out a hole," another user wrote. "Pretty sure she got away with it for a while."

