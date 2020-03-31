'I’ve never actually done this on the air': MSNBC host asks Bishop T.D. Jakes to pray on live TV

An MSNBC host shocked viewers on Monday when he asked Dallas-area megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes to lead viewers in prayer.

The moment unfolded during "MSNBC Live" when host Craig Melvin was speaking with Jakes about the COVID-19 crisis. Melvin abruptly posed a fascinating question.

"For folks who aren't able to get to church yesterday, I've never actually done this on the air," Melvin proclaimed. "Can you lead us in prayer for 30 seconds?"

Jakes responded affirmatively and proceeded to offer the following invocation:

Our Father and our God, we bow our heads to you in humility, understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to you, Lord, to be the source, the strength, the help, the light that we need, strengthen our first responders, strengthen even our broadcast people, strengthen all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding. In Christ's name we pray, Amen.

Watch the powerful moment unfold:

