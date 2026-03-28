Mugger slashes teen in face, steals his phone — but victim grabs knife from mugger and fights back in brutal fashion: Report

A mugger reportedly slashed a male teenager in the face and stole his cell phone aboard a New York City subway train Thursday evening — but the victim grabbed the knife from the mugger and fought back in a brutal way.

The 18-year-old victim and his friend were on the Bronx No. 2 train as it approached the Pelham Parkway station near White Plains Road in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx around 7 p.m. when the suspect and seven others walked through the train car, stopped the victim, and asked to see his cell phone, the New York Daily News reported.

'Case of beer for that young person!'

The victim pulled out his phone, and the mugger grabbed the phone and started to walk off with it, which sparked a brawl, police told the Daily News.

Amid the dustup, a knife fell upon the subway car’s floor, police told the paper.

The mugger grabbed the knife and slashed his victim in the face, which left a deep gash on the teen's face, the Daily News said.

But as the fight continued, the victim grabbed the knife from the mugger and stabbed him five times, police told the paper.

Emergency medical services arrived and rushed the mugger to Jacobi Hospital, where he was expected to survive, the Daily News said, adding that he remained in the hospital Friday and was awaiting charges related to the incident.

The teen was taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where his slash wound was treated, the paper said, adding that the victim's friend was punched in the face during the brawl.

A police source with knowledge of the case told the Daily News that detectives said the mugger's pals — who ran off — are responsible for several similar robberies in the Bronx and on borough subway trains.

Charges against the mugger and his victim were not immediately filed, the paper said.

As you might expect, observers commenting under the Daily News' Facebook post about the incident gave many kudos to the teen who fought back:

"Case of beer for that young person!" one commenter wrote.

"He took care of bizness!" another user exclaimed.

"Great job from the victim," another commenter noted.

"That's how it's supposed to be," another user declared.

"Given it's NYC, has the teen been charged yet?" another commenter quipped.

"People need to fight back, glad this happened!" another user said.

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