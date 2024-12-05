Musk, Ramaswamy meet with lawmakers to discuss the DOGE's plans to cut government waste

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy headed to Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with lawmakers about President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Department of Government Efficiency.



While walking through the Capitol with one of his children, 4-year-old X, perched on his shoulders, Musk told reporters, "I think we should be spending the public's money wisely."

'A serious mandate from the American people.'

Musk has stated that he aims to eliminate at least $2 trillion in wasteful government spending.

On Thursday morning, Musk took a brief meeting with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) ahead of a bicameral meeting hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana).

Musk and Ramaswamy are slated to speak to Republican lawmakers during the event, which Johnson described as a "brainstorming session" intended to gain a clearer understanding of the DOGE's plans.

Johnson stated that he intends to discuss "major reform ideas" to "achieve regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings." He said he hopes to revive "the principle of limited government."

Musk previously stated that he plans to cut the total number of government agencies from 428 to 99. During an interview with Fox News, Johnson was asked whether he believes the DOGE will be able to accomplish that mission.

"We certainly hope so," Johnson responded. "We have the ingredients; we have the conditions right now to actually be able to make really dramatic change."

Ramaswamy replied to Johnson's comments, stating, "The time for action is now."

In addition to its goal to reduce three-letter agency bureaucracy, the DOGE also appears to be setting its sights on ending lenient remote work policies for federal employees. Billions in taxpayer funds have been squandered to maintain and power buildings that are either partially empty or entirely vacant.

In a Thursday post on X, Musk stated, "If you exclude security guards & maintenance personnel, the number of government workers who show up in person and do 40 hours of work a week is closer to 1%!"

"Almost no one," Musk remarked.

Johnson replied, "Unbelievable. This is EXACTLY why we need the Department of Government Efficiency."

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) declared her intent to introduce legislation that aligns with the waste reduction objectives of the DOGE.

"My DOGE Act will freeze federal hiring, begin the process to relocate agencies out of the D.C. swamp, and establish a merit-based salary system for the federal workforce," Blackburn said.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), who is slated to chair a DOGE subcommittee, said she anticipates there will be "some friction" in implementing the department's cost-cutting measures.

"But I honestly think that there's been a serious mandate from the American people, and I think that will give, hopefully our side of the aisle, tremendous courage to do the right thing," she stated.