Naturalized citizens flee to China days before bomb found at US Air Force base

A brother and sister pair in Florida are both facing decades in federal prison after a bomb was discovered at an Air Force base days after they had fled the country.

Alen Zheng, 20, and Ann Mary Zheng, 27, who lived together in Land O' Lakes, Florida, are both under federal indictment in connection with the bomb.

Officials described the device as 'viable' and 'potentially very deadly.'

On March 10, a person called 911 to report that an IED had been placed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, CENTCOM for the U.S. military. Investigators searched the base but did not find any suspicious device at that time.

However, on March 16, an IED was discovered at the base visitor center. At a press conference on Thursday, officials described the device as "viable" and "potentially very deadly."

The 911 call about the bomb was eventually traced back to Alen Zheng, who, along with Ann Mary, had purchased plane tickets to China on March 11 and then flew there the following day, according to Gregory Kehoe, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Florida.

Before they left, the siblings allegedly sold a black Mercedes SUV that investigators determined was at MacDill at the time the bomb was placed. IED "residue" was later discovered in the vehicle, Kehoe alleged.

For reasons unknown, Ann Mary Zheng returned to the U.S. on March 17. She and their mother spoke with investigators and "conceded" that they knew about the IED planted at MacDill and Alen's involvement in it, Kehoe claimed.

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Alen Zheng, who is believed to still be in China, has been charged with attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. If convicted, he could spend up to 40 years behind bars.

Ann Mary Zheng — who has been accused of "corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, and concealing a 2010 black Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in the federal prosecution of Alen Zheng" — has been charged with evidence tampering and assisting after the fact. She faces up to 30 years if convicted.

A spokesperson from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Florida confirmed to Blaze News that the siblings are naturalized U.S. citizens and that their mother, whose name was not provided, is in federal custody regarding immigration.

"The mom's in custody because she is an overstay, and ... she's in custody for deportation," Kehoe said at the press conference. She has not been charged with any crime, but Kehoe indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that the possibility of future charges against her could not be precluded.

Of note, MacDill Air Force Base received a call on March 18 from someone who mentioned a bomb placed there. "How did you like the surprise at the MacDill Visitor Center?" the caller said, according to a DOJ press release. "Tick tick boom, it's gonna be between your eyes."

The suspected caller, 35-year-old Jonathan Elder, was arrested Monday.

The spokesperson from the U.S. attorney's office told Blaze News that there is no known link between Elder and the Zhengs at this time.

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