Manchester Police Department
Teen arrested for toppling porta-potty with woman and 4-year-old daughter inside, trapping them with feces, bodily fluids
May 11, 2024
The teen is also accused of assaulting a police officer
A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly toppling a porta-potty with a woman and her 4-year-old daughter inside, according to police. The mother and daughter were trapped inside the portable toilet with "feces and bodily fluid."
Aiden Studer allegedly got into an argument with the mother near a porta-potty on Wednesday at Derryfield Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The woman went inside the portable toilet to assist her daughter, and then 18-year-old reportedly pushed the porta-potty from behind. Since he pushed it from the behind, it trapped the mother and daughter inside because they couldn't open the door as it was on the pavement.
The Manchester Police Department said in a statement that the pair were "covered in feces and bodily fluid."
The police department said concerned bystanders quickly ran over to the tipped-over toilet and stood it up to free the pair.
The mother and daughter were uninjured in the incident.
The woman and the suspect reportedly did not know each other before the alleged crime, according to the Manchester Police Department.
Studer was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal restraint and criminal mischief. He was also charged with a count of simple assault on a police officer for allegedly throwing something at one of the cops at the messy scene.
Paul Sacca is a staff writer for Blaze News.
Paul_Sacca
