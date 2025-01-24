New poll showing majoritive approval for Trump across various racial groups is bad news for Dems, good news for America

The Democratic Party was dealt bad news this week in the form of Rasmussen Reports' presidential tracking poll.

The top line indicated that 56% of likely U.S. voters approve of President Donald Trump's performance. This was likely a gut-punch on its own, given it exceeds the number enjoyed by former President Joe Biden at any stage in his presidency. However, the greater revelation was that the American majority pleased with Trump's work so far is consistently represented across various demographics, including those long taken for granted by the Democratic establishment.

According to the poll, the total approval for Trump among white, Hispanic/other, and black voters was 55%, 58%, and 57%, respectively.

Head Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell stated on X, "Trump approval currently has NO racial demographic signal. Wild!"

Rich Baris, the director of Big Data Poll, told Mitchell on X that his outfit had similarly seen little sign of a racial demographic signal, adding, "The guy is freakin' popular right now with pretty much everyone, to include voters of all ages."

'It also takes their most potent weapon out of the hands of the crypto-Marxists.'

American software developer Eric Raymond noted in reply, "The symbolic weight of this report coming out the day after Trump gutted DEI is amazing. Donald J. Trump has de-racialized American politics. I've had plenty to say about him that's critical in the past, but for this alone, he deserves to be remembered as among this country's greatest Presidents."

"This is a result that reflects well on everybody. It says good things about the MAGA base, good things about Blacks, and encouraging things about the capacity of our country to heal its divisions," continued Raymond. "It also takes their most potent weapon out of the hands of the crypto-Marxists. Worth celebrating on every level."

Trump's total approval was similar not only across various racial groups but for both sexes. The poll indicated that 55% of women and 56% of men approved of the job Trump is doing. While significantly lower than other cohorts, 35% of Democratic respondents signaled approval for the president.

Mitchell, who did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment, noted on X that where Trump's approval rating across the different racial groups is concerned, "We are probably going to see some drastic mean reversion, but the fact that it is possible is incredible."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!