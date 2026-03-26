NHL team to have 'Cowgays' sing national anthem on LGBTQ+ night — and the backlash is brutal

The Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League are facing a lot of backlash from fans decrying the team's support for the LGBTQ+ agenda.

The team said that it would have the "Cowgays" group sing the national anthem at the game Thursday against the New Jersey Devils and would feature a nonbinary LGBTQ+ country music artist.

'Gross. Why associate your brand with bringing sexual experiences to a freaking hockey game?'

"Preds fans — Put your paws up!" the official account for Bridgestone Arena said in a post Wednesday. "We're celebrating PRIDE in Smashville tomorrow night, March 26, with appearances by Medium Build, The Cowgays, Brady Riley & more!"

The post included a rainbow emoji.

The post immediately got negative responses from people objecting to politics being shoehorned into a sports event.

"A team called the Predators with a fan base nicknamed 'Smashville' is having a pride night during a game with the Devils, and a band called the 'Cowgays' is singing the national anthem. There is so much material here and none of it makes you look good," former Texas state Rep. Matt Rinaldi responded.

"This isn't a family-friendly environment. NHL has to stop pushing this radical LGBTQ agenda," Jon Root of OutKick replied.

"Entirely unnecessary and inappropriate. Have some class, decency and decorum. Have some respect for your customers," another user said on the X platform.

"I love the predators but I absolutely will never celebrate a sin nor will I ever go to a game where they do celebrate it. May God have mercy on your soul," another detractor replied.

"Gross. Why associate your brand with bringing sexual experiences to a freaking hockey game?" another post reads. "No hate for gay people but let's leave all sexual innuendo and celebrations for more appropriate events. This is just weird."

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Michael Mooney/NHLI/Getty Images

"GAY PREDATORS! YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS S**T UP!" one insightful critic said.

The team will also raise funds by selling specialty Pride jerseys and auctioning player nameplates. The proceeds will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.

The Predators, the Devils, and the National Hockey League did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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