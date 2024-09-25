'Nightmare': Passenger fatally shot aboard hijacked metro bus in Los Angeles; suspect holds driver at gunpoint

A passenger was fatally shot aboard a hijacked metro bus in Los Angeles after midnight Wednesday as the suspect held the driver at gunpoint and police gave chase.

Officers began receiving radio calls about a potential assault with a deadly weapon on a bus near in south L.A. around 12:45 a.m., KTLA-TV reported, citing Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Donald Graham.

While the suspect was taken into custody, the station said the motive for the shooting was not known.

Authorities learned that a person aboard the bus pulled out a gun, which prompted the bus driver to activate a panic button that displays a “CALL 911” message on the bus' exterior, the station said.

Officers found the bus stopped near West 117th Street and South Figueroa Street, but when police got close to the bus, it began moving, after which a pursuit was on, KTLA said.

Police told the station the suspect was holding the bus driver at gunpoint.

“Clearly, he was under duress and under the threat of violence … for him to be able to keep his composure is a reflection on the bus operators in the system,” Graham later noted to KTLA in regard to the bus driver.

Officers deployed spike strips, which flattened the bus’ tires, the station said, adding that the pursuit ended after roughly an hour at East 6th Street and South Alameda Street in downtown L.A.

SWAT officers then deployed a flash-bang device, which allowed the bus driver to escape by climbing through a window, KTLA reported, adding that cops said SWAT officers also rescued a passenger who wasn't seriously hurt.

However, another victim was found aboard the bus suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the station said, adding that Graham said the unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the hijacker shot the victim before the police pursuit commenced, KTLA noted.

While the suspect was taken into custody, the station said the motive for the shooting was not known.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn — who's also chair of the LA Metro Board of Directors — called the incident a “nightmare” but praised the bus driver's actions, KTLA said.

Hahn also calling for more to be done to protect the Metro system, the station said: “We need ways to prevent people from bringing weapons onto our Metro buses and trains, and the sooner we can find solutions to prevent tragedies like this, the better."

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!