'Not. One. Story.' Liberal news outlets' silence regarding Biden's 'enemies list' is deafening

The liberal media wasted a great deal of airtime and ink over the past decade fearmongering about the Russian collusion narrative but clammed up earlier this year when the Trump administration produced receipts demonstrating that the basis of multiple investigations and numerous arrests was nothing more than a hoax perpetrated on the American people by the Obama administration.

In the wake of revelations this week about Operation Arctic Frost — chiefly about the Biden FBI's surveillance of Republican lawmakers and indiscriminate targeting of conservatives — the liberal media has once again proven strategically incurious, evidencing the unidirectional nature of their outrage.

'They screamed when Nixon's "enemy list" was exposed.'

The New York Times, for instance, has concern-mongered in recent weeks about personnel changes at the Justice Department and the Trump administration's alleged use of "the federal government’s vast intelligence gathering and law enforcement authority to cast the specter of criminality on Mr. Trump’s enemies."

However, with the apparent exception of an Oct. 7 article focusing on Republican denunciations of special counsel Jack Smith's covert collection of lawmakers' phone records and an Oct. 21 article boosting denials issued on Smith's behalf by his lawyers, the Times has avoided troubling itself with questions about Arctic Frost or the latest documents highlighting the Biden FBI's targeting of conservatives.

The Times was far from the only liberal publication to ignore the documents released this week by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) and the House Judiciary Committee revealing the massive scope of the Arctic Frost dragnet.

The Washington Post, CBS News, ABC News, and the Atlantic similarly appear to have largely ignored the matter, publishing little to nothing this week on the latest bombshells.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

CNN's coverage this month appears to be limited to a piece boosting denials on Smith's behalf and an analysis piece by senior reporter Aaron Blake, who did his apparent best to downplay the finding that Smith had covertly obtained the phone records of Republican lawmakers.

Blake claimed that the "GOP is exaggerating the evidence"; that the evidence does not "fit what is traditionally understood to constitute 'spying'"; that the surveillance of lawmakers' communications is not unprecedented; and that "we certainly don’t have evidence that it was done for political purposes."

While MSNBC, NBC News, and Politico seemed interested in engaging with the story prior to this week, their efforts were apparently focused on downplaying the findings, portraying Smith as a victim, and painting Arctic Frost as an apolitical investigation and Republicans' concerns as unhinged.

Trump ally Roger Stone noted, "They screamed when Nixon's 'enemy list' was exposed. Why aren't the media and the Democrats talking about the Arctic Frost TARGET LIST — the ultimate weaponization of the criminal justice system?"

Tom Bevan, the president of RealClearPolitics, expressed amazement, writing on Thursday morning, "No mention of Arctic Frost in the NY Times or the Washington Post. These are not 'news' organizations any more."

Bevan added, "Same on CNN, ABC News, CBS News ... and NBC News. Not. One. Story."

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said Wednesday that what is revealed in the latest document dumps regarding Arctic Frost "is nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list. I'm old enough to understand how toxic a term that was under Richard Nixon. This is far worse — far worse, orders of magnitude worse."

