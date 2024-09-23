Not so heroic: 'Wonder Woman' star Lynda Carter throws sister under the bus to support Dems

Lynda Carter, star of the hit 1970s television program "Wonder Woman," has openly endorsed the two Democrats running against her sister in a race for the Arizona state House.

Carter's only sister, Pamela Carter, is running as a Republican for one of two seats representing District 4. According to an X post, sister Lynda hopes Pamela's Democratic opponents prevail instead.

"As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse @KelliButlerAZ and @KarenGreshamAZ for the two LD4 seats in Arizona's State House," Lynda Carter wrote earlier this month.

In the post, she also described both Butler and Gresham as "strong" and "experienced."

Butler formerly served in the Arizona House and currently sits on the Maricopa Community College District Board, the New York Post reported. Gresham is the president of the Madison Elementary School Board.

Reports suggest ... that the issue on which the two Carter women differ most is abortion.

"That was very exciting. I was very honored to have the endorsement of Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter," Gresham later stated, according to AZ Family.



Lynda Carter indicated in her post that she prefers Butler and Gresham to sister Pamela because of the issue of education, claiming that the two Democrat women "are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education."

However, reports suggest instead that the issue on which the two Carter women differ most is abortion. Pamela is running on a pro-life platform, while Lynda, an outspoken liberal who has endorsed Kamala Harris, is ardently pro-choice.

Pamela, a gym owner and exercise enthusiast who once starred in a fitness-related TV program, also served as the Arizona director of Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

"A reformer, small business owner, and lifelong Arizonan, Pamela has the skills and passions needed to fix what is broken in our state government and provide our state with excellent jobs, schools, and quality of life," her website reads.

Though she and Lynda may not always see eye to eye regarding politics, Pamela remains devoted to her sister.

"I love my sister even though her politics are very far left and we disagree on some issues," she said in a statement regarding Lynda's endorsements. "That doesn’t change how I feel about her, so you won’t catch me criticizing her or bad-mouthing her in the press."

Currently, one Republican, Matt Gress, and one Democrat, Eric Meyer, represent District 4. Gress is running to keep his seat, while Meyer is now running for the Arizona Senate.

