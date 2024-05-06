NYC kicks out long-term migrants in preparation for 'summer surge' of yet more illegal immigrants

The Big Apple has reportedly been kicking migrants out of their long-term homes to make room for a new wave of illegal immigrants seeping into the country, according to Fox News Digital.

The migrant families staying in shelters were told by the Department of Homeless Services that they needed to evacuate the area within 24 to 48 hours. And most of the families were not given an option to stay.

The city sent Win — one of the largest providers of family shelter in New York City — a list of migrants that it wanted to evict in a short amount of time. Fox News Digital reached out to Win, which claimed that it could not refuse the city's orders. Other shelters were given a similar task throughout the city.

"Win stands firmly against shelter transfers, a cruel and senseless policy that the department of homeless services must end immediately. Shelter evictions only destabilize families — particularly children — who are trying to finish the end of the school year in the communities they’ve come to know and trust," the organization said.

"We stand with our neighbors, elected officials, and most importantly, those who call our shelters home to put an end to these transfers immediately."

According to Documented New York, several migrant families were interviewed about the new policy. The migrants were told by the shelter's staff that they had 24 to 48 hours to gather all their belongings in preparation to be moved. Some of the families were told they were going to be transferred the very next day.

The report noted that some families were able to delay their departure date, but there were others too scared to find out what happened if they insisted on staying.

Christine Quinn — Win's president and CEO — said the "city expressed it wanted to have units specifically for migrants," Quinn said, and was planning for a "summer surge in arrivals, so it needed to create vacancies in certain shelters."

"We were obviously very concerned about this," she added. "It would be incredibly upending."

She went on to say she was concerned that the city may have more removal requests incoming.

"I don’t see this stopping," Quinn said. "I think they’ll [the city] come back to us with other people."

The Daily Signal reported that "city and state leaders in New York seemingly have no answers to the influx of illegal immigrants — nearly 100,000 in 2023 — besides throwing money at the problem and cannibalizing other state-funded services."

"This isn’t just an abstract number. The Big Apple is being transformed by the crisis," the report continued.

The number of illegal immigrants the Big Apple expects to receive in the coming months is still uncertain.

