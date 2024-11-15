NYC Mayor Adams slams Dems for focusing more on Hitler, fascism rhetoric over 'working-class people issues'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams slammed his fellow Democrats for focusing too much of their campaign messaging on fascism fears rather than speaking to "working-class people issues."



In a Friday appearance on ABC News' "The View," Adams told the left-leaning panel that the Democratic Party lost the election because it failed to prioritize addressing issues that impact everyday Americans.

'What are we doing for everyday people in the country?'

"What you saw in this city and this election, when you saw a shift in the city and the state becoming redder, is because we stopped talking about working-class people issues," Adams stated. "What moms and pops are afraid, 'I can't pay my college tuition. The rent is too damn high. Health care is too expensive.' We stopped talking to everyday New Yorkers and Americans."

Adams explained that working-class Americans are far more concerned about affordability than fascism. He seemed to criticize Democrats for campaigning on comparing President-elect Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"When I'm in the street talking to them, they're not asking me, 'Tell me about fascism,'" Adams claimed. "They're talking about finance. They're not talking about Hitler; they're talking about housing. We need to talk to everyday, working-class people, and we stopped doing that."

Co-host Joy Behar pushed back on Adams' comments, arguing that Democrats did address those issues.

"Part of the business of campaigning is getting your message out and being clear with your message," Adams replied. "Even the experts in their party were saying, 'Get back to the message.' What are we doing for everyday people in the country? And this same thing happened in 2022. When I got elected in 2022, I stated that, 'Listen, we need to be talking about crime in this country.' They ignored it. We lost the election. During 2023, I said we had to deal with this migrant-asylum issue. It was on the top one or two issues in the country. We ignored it. We have to go back and talk to those issues that people are worried about."

Since April 2022, more than 210,000 foreign nationals have arrived in New York City. The city's taxpayers have spent over $2.3 billion to provide accommodations for the migrants.

Adams announced last week that the city will stop supplying migrant arrivals with prepaid debit cards at the end of the year, Blaze News previously reported.

