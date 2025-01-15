NYC to open 2,200-bed migrant shelter for men despite boasting about recent closures, declining arrivals

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced on Friday that the city will close more than two dozen migrant shelters while also revealing plans to open a massive new facility in the Bronx to house single adult males.



In December, Adams' administration said it would shut down several shelters, including facilities at Floyd Bennett Field and Randall's Island. Both locations housed massive tent cities that locals argued turned the areas into a hotbed for criminal activity.

'It's going to get more violent.'

Adams credited the closures to a declining number of new arrivals.

New York City stated Friday that it planned to close several more locations but would "open a smaller brick-and-mortar congregate facility on Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx dedicated to single adult male residents transferred from the tent-based emergency site at Randall's Island."

Since the Adams administration's announcement, more details about the new shelter have been revealed.

The New York Post reported that the city acquired approval for the 2,200-bed facility in December and noted that it will cost between $250,000 and $340,000 in taxpayer funds to get it up and running.

The shelter will be located near "the Hub," a commercial strip known for being one of the most drug-ridden areas of the city.

A city spokesperson told the Post that the new shelter was "a temporary move."

"Thanks to our strong management of this unprecedented humanitarian crisis, New York City has seen over six straight months of population decline in our emergency shelter system, allowing us to close 46 migrant shelters in the span of a year," the spokesperson stated.

According to the city, the shelter closures will save taxpayers $2.8 billion.

Bronx residents told the news outlets that, until recently, they were unaware of the city's plan to open a new shelter in their neighborhood.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) torched the Adams administration's decision.

Torres said, "Instead of dismantling open-air drug markets in the Hub, the city is treating the South Bronx as a dumping ground for the endless stream of shelters."

"The Bronx is treated differently than the rest of the city," Torres added. "We are treated as the second-class borough of New York City."

Serene Bilal, a 21-year-old Bronx resident, told the Post that opening the shelter was the "wrong move" and questioned the administration's choice of location.

"You need to work with the people already here. We have issues going on," Bilal continued. "It's going to be dangerous."

"We don't know who these people are. We are not talking about 10 people. We're talking about thousands. That's a lot," she added.

A local store manager told the news outlet that he is "concerned" about the safety of his female employees, stating that he may consider changing some shifts.

"We have concerns just in general because there are people lingering in the streets, and there have been reports of thefts. It's going to get worse," he said. "I think they are discarding them in the shadows at the edge of the Bronx where they think people won't get affected."

A woman who works in the area told the Post she is also concerned about safety, stating that "there are no police around here."

"It's going to create more problems," she said, referring to the new shelter. "I think it's going to get more violent."