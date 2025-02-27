NYT reports frenzied scramble of gov't workers after Libs of TikTok exposed gender choices on gov't form to DOGE

The New York Times reported on the frenzied response from government workers after the popular Libs of TIkTok account exposed that a government form had choices for nonbinary genders.

The report was intended to show that the government was forced to be inordinately responsive to criticism from right-wing social media personalities, but it drew a laugh of triumph from Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok.

'This is awesome. DOGE wastes no time!'

Raichik had tweeted screenshots showing that the Free Application for Federal Student Aid had input fields for "nonbinary" and "prefer not to answer," and she pointed out that this was opposed to an executive order on gender from President Donald Trump.

The Times report said that the Department of Education scrambled to fix the issue and claimed that it had already planned to update the change before Raichik called the department out. Citing two people who requested anonymity, the Times said that the online furor forced "multiple contractors" to be "called back from vacation to hastily push through the change."

Raichik did not respond to the New York Times when asked for comment, but she did respond Wednesday from her account after the report was published.

"HAHAHA," she wrote on the X platform.

"NYT wrote a piece today about us getting the other gender options removed from gov student aid forms. Insiders told them my posts set off an 'evening scramble' with contractors being called back from vacation to make the change. This is awesome," she added victoriously. "DOGE wastes no time!"

Tech billionaire Elon Musk owns the X social media platform and is also leading the effort at the Department of Government Efficiency for the Trump administration.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!