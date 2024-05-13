Obama, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts to host LA fundraiser for Joe Biden

President Biden's campaign will use longtime Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts to fundraise at an upcoming Los Angeles event and beyond.

The actors will be joined by former President Barack Obama for the mid-June event that is reported to include other top celebrity guests and surrogates for Biden.

The fundraiser is said to be in a style similar to a March 2024 New York City fundraiser that showcased Obama, Biden, and Bill Clinton in a discussion with talk show host Stephen Colbert. The Radio City Music Hall event took in a reported $26 million, according to NBC News.

Clooney and Roberts will be featured in a contest for supporters, CNN reported, that will run across the Biden campaign's social media channels. At the same time, the two will appear in social media posts and digital ads promoting Biden for president.

In addition, the two will lend their names to emails and text message fundraising for the campaign.

Campaign officials reportedly said that the event is primarily aimed at fending off fundraising surges from President Trump that will likely only increase now that he is the Republican candidate.

There have also been reports that Clinton and wife Hillary will take part in a fundraiser in the Eastern time zone early in the summer on behalf of President Biden. A source who was labeled as familiar with the plans gave the scoop to NBC News.

'We’re not under any illusion that he’s not going to narrow the gap.'

CNN reported that Biden's most recent campaign stops took in $10 million in 24 hours during a trip to the West Coast, which included two stops in California's Bay Area and two fundraisers in Seattle, Washington.

The Biden campaign currently holds a financial advantage over Trump, which many left-leaning outlets have stressed, and ended March 2024 with over $85 million in cash. Its totals were more than doubled in that month alone. Adding in the Democratic National Committee numbers, the Biden train is carrying about $131 million.

The Trump campaign, on the other hand, has just over half of that, with a reported $67 million in cash.

The Biden team is reportedly not counting its chickens before they hatch, though. Trump's cashflow is expected to accelerate, especially after recent events, including a $50 million fundraiser in Florida, with officials claiming they took in $76 million during the entire month.



"We're not under any illusion that he's not going to narrow the gap," a Biden campaign adviser told NBC News. "But what he can't get back is the time we've had with all this money to do what we've done."

Biden's campaign communications director, Michael Taylor, recently stated that his team has been making significant re-election efforts in battleground states and isn't concerned with the Trump campaign's bottom line.

"I'll take that over whatever dollar figure Trump and his team actually end up filing in their report," he said.

