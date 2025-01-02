3-year-old mauled to death by father's dogs while he slept in next room, police say

A distraught father woke up to find his 3-year-old daughter had been mauled to death by his three dogs as he slept in the next room, according to Ohio police.

The father of Kingsley Wright called 911 at about 7:50 a.m. on Friday and said that he had found her lifeless body in the living room of his apartment in Roselawn. He said that there was blood all over the floor.

'The detective has told us is that they had a home security camera.'

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the child's cause of death as a dog attack. A shelter spokesperson said that the Cincinnati Animal CARE had removed three dogs from the home and placed them in a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

The 911 dispatcher told the father to put his dogs in cages before police arrived. He described them as terriers and said they were already caged.

"That's why I'm like, did any of my pets attack her or something? I would have heard this," the man said.

Police said there was another person in the apartment who woke up at the same time and that there were no signs of a break-in.

"My baby is dead," he said. "This has got to be a f***ing nightmare."

The child's mother, Gina Smith, told WKRC-TV that police told her surveillance video captured the attack as the girl was sleeping on a couch.

"All I know is what the detective has told us is that they had a home security camera; he had it in his living room where she had been sleeping on the couch," said Smith. "They told us what happened, stuff with the dogs attacking her and stuff."

Cincinnati Animal CARE director Meaghan Colville said the dogs would be DNA tested to determine their exact breeds.

"The dogs that we have, we've got two dogs, about 50 pounds, terrier mixes, mixed breed, and we've got one dog that's probably about 10 or 12 pounds, a little terrier," she said. "With, you know, an incident as allegedly as severe as this one, euthanasia for those dogs is typically the route that we would go, and that I'm sure would be recommended."

Police said they are still determining whether criminal charges will be filed.

Smith's interview with WKRC can be viewed, as well as her family photos of the girl, on the news video report on YouTube.

