Shohei Ohtani is making more money in endorsements than the entire payroll of several major league teams, report says

Superstar designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani reportedly makes more in endorsements annually than entire rosters of several other teams.

The Japanese player is already the recipient of the biggest contract in MLB history, with his 10-year $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, a new report from the Athletic detailed the shocking numbers behind Ohtani's endorsement deals that, if true, would place that income higher than the total payroll of five MLB teams.

'He has blossomed.'

According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, a well-known baseball journalist, Ohtani is nearing a whopping $100 million annually in endorsements.

Speaking to a person described as an industry source who was briefed on Ohtani's earnings, Rosenthal said he learned that the figure could also exceed the $100 million mark in the near future.

What's possibly more shocking is the speed at which Ohtani has reached these figures. In March 2023, the player topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes, noting at the time that he was taking in $35 million from endorsements. At the same time, nine other players on that list were making $13.2 million in endorsements combined.

A year later in March 2024, Sportico bumped that number to an estimated $65 million annually in endorsements. That figure made his endorsement income higher than the salary of any major-league player.

Fast-forward just a few months to July, and Ohtani's new alleged figure of $100 million in endorsements would have him making more money than the entire rosters of several teams.

The Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the soon-to-be-moving Oakland Athletics all have sub-$100 million payrolls.

Ohtani would eclipse at least 10 more teams if his salary weren't back-loaded to the end of his contract. Instead, he makes an annual $2 million with the Dodgers until the end of 2033. When his contract ends in 2034, when he is 39, he will get a massive $68 million per year for 10 years.

"He has blossomed," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He's become way more independent, way more open, which is ironic given that the person he trusted most deceived him. We've seen his true personality come out. I think with that, he's happier than he's ever been."

The funny thing about Ohtani becoming way more open is that he barely speaks at all, but his numbers speak louder than words.

At the time of this writing, Ohtani is fourth in the league in hits, second in home runs, fourth in RBIs, fourth in batting average, second in slugging percentage, and second in OPS — all with an elbow injury.

Few players have delivered the way Ohtani is delivering, with no sign of slowing down.

