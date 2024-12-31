2 Oregon men die while searching for Sasquatch on Christmas Eve, police say

Washington state police said that they found the bodies of two men who had died on a search for a mythical beast on Christmas Eve.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that deputies were alerted on Wednesday about two men who had not returned home after going into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest to search for Sasquatch.

'Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones.'

The sheriff's office mounted a search for the two men, ages 59 and 37 years old, with the aid of "over 60 volunteer search and rescue personnel, including canine, drone, and ground searching teams."

After a three-day search, they found two bodies. Police said they appeared to have died from exposure due to their lack of preparedness.

The sheriff's office praised the teams who worked to find the bodies.

"These phenomenal volunteers also fought through freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall, and heavily wooded terrain. Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones," read the statement.

'It is disgusting to me. Disgusting.'

Unfortunately, while the volunteers were risking their safety to search for the two men, thieves broke into their storage yard and stole thousands of dollars' worth of rescue equipment.

“To have this happen to them after they spent Christmas out in the field searching for people and returning their loved ones — it is disgusting to me. Disgusting,” said Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer. “We never actually really thought that anybody would target, like, lifesaving equipment like this in a search and rescue.”

They are asking for donations from the public to buy their equipment again so that future rescue operations won't be affected.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is about 150 miles northeast of Portland.

