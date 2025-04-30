Jasmine Crockett challenges Trump to an IQ test — but will it reveal she's a ‘midwit’?

President Donald Trump recently called out Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) for being “low-IQ” — and now she’s taken it upon herself to challenge the president to compare the results of their IQ tests.

“When you are literally supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you’re worried about a rising sophomore in the House,” Crockett told Jimmy Kimmel, talking about Donald Trump, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“He also called you low-IQ; I’m sure you’re aware of that. Would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly, head to head, against the president of the United States?” Kimmel asks.

“Absolutely,” she responded to cheers, before confirming to Kimmel that she still believes Marjorie Taylor Greene is the “dumbest person in Congress.”

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” doesn’t believe Crockett is dumb herself, but rather is playing dumb.

“Here’s the thing with Jasmine Crockett,” Gonzales says. “We’ve played videos of her before, where as she was running, the first time she was running for Congress, she was a completely different person. She was well spoken, she seemed to have a brain, whereas now, she doesn’t.”

“Part of it is like, how much of this is an act, and how much of it is real?” she continues, adding, “Before you get upset, I’m not saying she would win in an IQ test versus President Trump. I’m not saying that.”

“In terms of intelligence, you can tell that she can speak in a way that is not indicative of a genuinely low IQ,” BlazeTV contributor John Doyle comments. “She’s probably in that danger zone where it’s like somewhere between a 110 to 125 IQ, where you’re smart enough to realize that you’re smart, but you also hate people who are smarter than you.”

“We call these ‘midwits’ online,” he adds.

