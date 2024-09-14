Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images
PA Supreme Court says undated and misdated ballots will be rejected in victory for election integrity
September 13, 2024
Republicans say the rule is necessary to deter voting fraud.
Republicans are hailing a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as a victory for voter integrity while opponents say it may disenfranchise some voters.
The court said that undated and misdated ballots in the upcoming election would go uncounted if they were misdated or undated.
'This makes mail voting in the Keystone State less susceptible to fraud.'
Republicans said the ruling will make voter fraud more difficult in the key battleground state, but those on the left say the rule will likely mean that votes from Democrats will be unfairly discarded.
Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley praised the order on social media.
"HUGE election integrity win in Pennsylvania. Following legal action from the RNC and [the Pennsylvania Republican Party], the PA Supreme Court REJECTED a Democrat attempt to count undated ballots," wrote Whatley.
"This makes mail voting in the Keystone State less susceptible to fraud. We will keep fighting and winning!" he added.
The senior attorney for the Pennsylvania ACLU decried the ruling.
“Today’s procedural ruling is a setback for Pennsylvania voters, but we will keep fighting for them," said Steve Loney. "These eligible voters who got their ballots in on time should have their votes counted and voices heard. The fundamental right to vote is among the most precious rights we enjoy as Pennsylvanians, and it should take more than a trivial paperwork error to take it away.”
A nonpartisan group said that as many as 4,400 mail ballots were rejected over dating issues in the state's primary election.
