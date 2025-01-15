Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing for U.S. attorney general. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Pam Bondi debunks Senate Democrats' claims, vows to end partisanship at DOJ
January 15, 2025
'The only way to accomplish this is through transparency.'
Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, stifled Democrats' talking points during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Bondi, who previously served as Florida's attorney general, spent much of the hearing defending herself from accusations of political bias and rather pointing to the federal weaponization of the Department of Justice that Trump and many Americans endured.
'There are only a few particularly egregious examples of rot infesting the Department of Justice.'
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island pressed Bondi, asking if she would politicize the office of attorney general by implementing an "enemies list," which she wholeheartedly rejected.
"Senator, to cut to the chase, you're clearly talking about Kash Patel," Bondi responded to Whitehouse, referring to Trump's nominee to head the FBI. "I don't believe he has an enemies list. He made a quote on TV, which I have not heard."
"There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice," Bondi added.
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois presented a similar line of questioning that Bondi effortlessly maneuvered. Durbin suggested that Trump would use Bondi to weaponize the very same DOJ that has spent the last four years going after Trump and his supporters.
"Do you believe that the January 6 rioters who've been convicted of violent assaults on police officers should be pardoned?" Durbin pressed.
"The pardons, of course, fall under the president, but if asked to look at those cases, I will look at each case and advise on a case-by-case basis, just as I did throughout my entire career as a prosecutor," Bondi said.
"If confirmed, and if asked to advise the president, I will look into each and every file," Bondi added. "But let me be very clear to you: I condemn any violence against a law enforcement officer in this country."
Durbin's line of questioning, particularly when asking her if she accepted the results of the 2020 election, attempted to paint her as an election denier.
"President Biden is the president of the United States; he was duly sworn in," Bondi said. "... I accept the results, I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is president of the United States."
While Democrats unsuccessfully focused on painting Bondi as a partisan election denier, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley pointed to the various instances of political weaponization that have taken place under President Joe Biden's administration.
"There are only a few particularly egregious examples of rot infesting the Department of Justice," Grassley said. "The impact of this political infection in our once-storied law enforcement institutions is catastrophic."
"Ms. Bondi, should you be confirmed, the actions you take to change the department's course must be for accountability, so that the conduct I just described never happens again," Grassley added. "The only way to accomplish this is through transparency."
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
